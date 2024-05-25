 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

S2ENGINE HD update for 25 May 2024

S2ENGINE HD 2024.0.2 HOTFIX

Share · View all patches · Build 14494862 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 19:59:02 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've discovered a subtle bug that could potentially crash the engine after loading a level: animation job wasn't reset during level closing.

Stay tuned,
PROFENIX STUDIO

Changed files in this update

Windows English S2ENGINE HD Content Depot 443971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link