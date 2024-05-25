 Skip to content

My Recycling Center update for 25 May 2024

DLC Container Truck Expansion - Update 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14494851 · Last edited 26 May 2024 – 00:33:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New for the DLC Container Truck Expansion: Watch the fuel tank of your trucks.

Check the gauges and make sure to stop at the gas station on the way. If you run out of Diesel, the expensive emergency service has to be called.

The driving style will influence your fuel consumption.

Also includes multiple bug fixes:

  • Fixed a problem where the crane of the skip truck could not be used after first use
  • Yard exit lane is now also useable as an entry when returning from the skip

Changed files in this update

Depot 2613061
