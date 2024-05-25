DLC Container Truck Expansion - Update 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14494851 · Last edited 26 May 2024 – 00:33:06 UTC by Wendy

New for the DLC Container Truck Expansion: Watch the fuel tank of your trucks.

Check the gauges and make sure to stop at the gas station on the way. If you run out of Diesel, the expensive emergency service has to be called.

The driving style will influence your fuel consumption.

Also includes multiple bug fixes: