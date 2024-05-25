DLC Container Truck Expansion - Update 1.2

New for the DLC Container Truck Expansion: Watch the fuel tank of your trucks.
Check the gauges and make sure to stop at the gas station on the way. If you run out of Diesel, the expensive emergency service has to be called.
The driving style will influence your fuel consumption.
Also includes multiple bug fixes:
- Fixed a problem where the crane of the skip truck could not be used after first use
- Yard exit lane is now also useable as an entry when returning from the skip
Changed files in this update