Cyberpulse update for 25 May 2024

Quality of Live Improvements!

Build 14494688 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 18:52:05 UTC

  • Auto saving after five level plays to avoid too much data loss on crash.
  • Better performance around Bit Spring grid.
  • Options menu fixes.
  • Minor tweaks to enemy and player move speeds.

Changed files in this update

macOS English Depot 1318821
Windows English Depot 1318822
Linux English Depot 1318823
