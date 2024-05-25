- Auto saving after five level plays to avoid too much data loss on crash.
- Better performance around Bit Spring grid.
- Options menu fixes.
- Minor tweaks to enemy and player move speeds.
Cyberpulse update for 25 May 2024
Quality of Live Improvements!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
macOS English Depot 1318821
- Loading history…
Windows English Depot 1318822
- Loading history…
Linux English Depot 1318823
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update