 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rebornia update for 25 May 2024

[0.6.2] changes for May 25

Share · View all patches · Build 14494663 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 18:46:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added a number input next to craft buttons to specify the amount of crafted items
  • added a number input for item usage, enabling the consumption of multiple items at once

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2882708
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2882709
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link