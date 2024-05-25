Updates and Fixes 09

Greetings, Great Architects!
Here is your High Technocrat again, ready to serve you.
Here are more fixes and updates:
- Fixed exploit with the event card "Glove" that could generate infinite cards in one turn.
- Fixed some buildings that did not combine properly.
- Fixed flags coming out of a house that sometimes connected to areas of the terrain they shouldn't or to the top of a waterfall.
- Added gold mine and food and wood export market buildings to sandbox mode.
- Fixed the combination of houses with foundry or farms.
- Removed the restriction of placing stone buildings on top of brick buildings in sandbox mode.
As I commented before, I greatly appreciate your dedication to playing the game and for helping me gain visibility through your reviews, which are immensely helpful. I hope you enjoy the experience!
Kind regards.
Changed files in this update