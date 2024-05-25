Updates and Fixes 09

Share · View all patches · Build 14494656 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Great Architects!

Here is your High Technocrat again, ready to serve you.

Here are more fixes and updates:

Fixed exploit with the event card "Glove" that could generate infinite cards in one turn.

Fixed some buildings that did not combine properly.

Fixed flags coming out of a house that sometimes connected to areas of the terrain they shouldn't or to the top of a waterfall.

Added gold mine and food and wood export market buildings to sandbox mode.

Fixed the combination of houses with foundry or farms.

Removed the restriction of placing stone buildings on top of brick buildings in sandbox mode.

As I commented before, I greatly appreciate your dedication to playing the game and for helping me gain visibility through your reviews, which are immensely helpful. I hope you enjoy the experience!

Kind regards.