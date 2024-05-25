 Skip to content

Vertical Kingdom update for 25 May 2024

Updates and Fixes 09

Last edited 25 May 2024 – 19:09:09 UTC

Greetings, Great Architects!

Here is your High Technocrat again, ready to serve you.

Here are more fixes and updates:

  • Fixed exploit with the event card "Glove" that could generate infinite cards in one turn.
  • Fixed some buildings that did not combine properly.
  • Fixed flags coming out of a house that sometimes connected to areas of the terrain they shouldn't or to the top of a waterfall.
  • Added gold mine and food and wood export market buildings to sandbox mode.
  • Fixed the combination of houses with foundry or farms.
  • Removed the restriction of placing stone buildings on top of brick buildings in sandbox mode.

As I commented before, I greatly appreciate your dedication to playing the game and for helping me gain visibility through your reviews, which are immensely helpful. I hope you enjoy the experience!

Kind regards.

