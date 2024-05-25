CONSORTIUM VR 1.0.1

Our deepest apologies to everyone who hit these issues!

We are watching all feedback closely - kindly consider posting any issues you find in the Bugs and Issues forum either on Discord, or here on Steam.

FIXES:

-Fixed hand direction movement control for VR which had a couple of issues. It used the wrong direction for movement AND was the wrong hand.

-fixed being able to open the bishop menu in limbo

-fixed the laser dot not showing on menus in VR

-Fixed issue where players could get stuck on the bed, causing a non-progression.

-Fixed issues where the VT Civilian Defense scenarios could not be loaded/played at all, due to an issue we introduced just before 1.0.0 🙁

-Fixed timing issues around K15 coming to her office and the player arriving at the office that were pretty bad in the case where players just spoke to pawn 64.

-All PC keyboard and controller bindings no longer affect VR mode in any way. There could have been bugs by pressing 2D controls in VR mode. Did notice one where pressing the crouch button would make the VR player slower, as if they were crouched.

-Fixed issue where the Chapter 6 save could erroneously occur inside the elevator in certain circumstances