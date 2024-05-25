Leaderboard (NEW) and More Levels Were Added

Share · View all patches · Build 14494596 · Last edited 26 May 2024 – 00:13:14 UTC by Wendy

See below some things that were added in this version:

A screen for the player to choose a language and their name when entering the game for the first time.

The Leaderboard (NEW): we added a system that checks some player statistics, sums these points and sends this information to the leaderboard and we intend to add another way to get points, but only in a future update.

3 more levels: for now, we have only added 3 new levels but we will continue adding new levels over time and we intend that before the final version, the game will have 70 levels in total.

Plans for the Next Update: