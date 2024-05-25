Morels: The Hunt 2 - Update!

We've been listening to your feedback and have a new build live with some updates and fixes.
Updates
- You can now toggle footprints on and off on your map in Settings under Gameplay.
- Ability to change day length at beginning of each day. You will see the day length options under the time you wish to start your day.
- We added an extra light in front of the horse when using headlamp.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the bug that sometimes would not have you on the correct photographer level.
- Mushrooms weekly tasks counts not updating in real-time should now be fixed.
- Fixed hearing nighttime noise at night underwater in ocean map.
- Fixed hearing parakeet underwater ocean map.
- Fixed hearing ocean waves underwater in ocean map.
- Fixed hole in ocean floor in ocean map.
- Removed white cube in distance of ocean map
- Main Music will now work with UI music volume in Settings.
- Fixed area in Jungle map where you could get stuck.
- Controller not working if you opened up the map while the item shopping screen was open should be fixed.
- Localization Updates.
- Other minor updates and bug fixes.
Thank you again to everyone who has played the game and for all of the feedback. It really means a lot to us.
-The Abrams Studios Team
Changed files in this update