MAJOR Morels: The Hunt 2 update for 25 May 2024

Morels: The Hunt 2 - Update!

25 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've been listening to your feedback and have a new build live with some updates and fixes.

Updates

  • You can now toggle footprints on and off on your map in Settings under Gameplay.
  • Ability to change day length at beginning of each day. You will see the day length options under the time you wish to start your day.
  • We added an extra light in front of the horse when using headlamp.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the bug that sometimes would not have you on the correct photographer level.
  • Mushrooms weekly tasks counts not updating in real-time should now be fixed.
  • Fixed hearing nighttime noise at night underwater in ocean map.
  • Fixed hearing parakeet underwater ocean map.
  • Fixed hearing ocean waves underwater in ocean map.
  • Fixed hole in ocean floor in ocean map.
  • Removed white cube in distance of ocean map
  • Main Music will now work with UI music volume in Settings.
  • Fixed area in Jungle map where you could get stuck.
  • Controller not working if you opened up the map while the item shopping screen was open should be fixed.
  • Localization Updates.
  • Other minor updates and bug fixes.

Thank you again to everyone who has played the game and for all of the feedback. It really means a lot to us.

-The Abrams Studios Team

