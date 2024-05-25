Morels: The Hunt 2 - Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 14494460 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 18:39:10 UTC by Wendy

We've been listening to your feedback and have a new build live with some updates and fixes.

You can now toggle footprints on and off on your map in Settings under Gameplay.

Ability to change day length at beginning of each day. You will see the day length options under the time you wish to start your day.

We added an extra light in front of the horse when using headlamp.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the bug that sometimes would not have you on the correct photographer level.

Mushrooms weekly tasks counts not updating in real-time should now be fixed.

Fixed hearing nighttime noise at night underwater in ocean map.

Fixed hearing parakeet underwater ocean map.

Fixed hearing ocean waves underwater in ocean map.

Fixed hole in ocean floor in ocean map.

Removed white cube in distance of ocean map

Main Music will now work with UI music volume in Settings.

Fixed area in Jungle map where you could get stuck.

Controller not working if you opened up the map while the item shopping screen was open should be fixed.

Localization Updates.

Other minor updates and bug fixes.

Thank you again to everyone who has played the game and for all of the feedback. It really means a lot to us.

-The Abrams Studios Team