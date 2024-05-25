V.71 : Collection menu + shop art

-New collection menu on the main screen that shows all unlocked cards
-Beginning of new shop art
-Something odd with knights...
Should have some more updates in the coming weeks!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-New collection menu on the main screen that shows all unlocked cards
-Beginning of new shop art
-Something odd with knights...
Should have some more updates in the coming weeks!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update