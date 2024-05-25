 Skip to content

Rally: Endless Conquest update for 25 May 2024

V.71 : Collection menu + shop art

Share · View all patches · Build 14494452 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-New collection menu on the main screen that shows all unlocked cards
-Beginning of new shop art
-Something odd with knights...

Should have some more updates in the coming weeks!

