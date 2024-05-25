 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fearful Injection update for 25 May 2024

Fearful Injection - UI Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 14494400 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 17:39:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Every sub-menu now has a button to close it or an instruction on how to close it. That should make the game less annoying to navigate!

Have fun,

Tom

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2932071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link