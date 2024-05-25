Tyrannis: The Many Modifications Update

Okay, I swear I didn't mean to have an update that is, quite literally, based on the Seven Deadly Sins and release it on the Monday after Pentecost, but things just happen.

I could make a joke about a "Day of Rest," but I fell asleep before I came up with one.

So, let's dig in, yeah?

What Are Modifiers?

Modifiers are, basically, a set of sixteen different gameplay modifiers that affect different aspects, from how Draws are calculated, to game length, to the number of AI Units spawned, and another dozen different changes that'll add a new spin on gameplay.

Think of them as like the Skulls from Halo 3, where they change gameplay. Some make your life easier, while others make it a whole lot harder.

That's the kind of mechanic I want to bring into Tyrannis, as well as its upcoming Campaign.

What Do The Modifiers Do?

Wrath

AI Aggression is set to 10.

AI Offensiveness is set to 10.

Pride

Rebel Support/Turn is reduced by 50%.

Sloth

+1 Turn Penalty when Rebels attack their own territory.

Greed

Player Income is reduced by 25%.

Lust

All draws go to the Merc Players.

Gluttony

All costs are increased by 50% across the board.

Envy

Mercenary players start with twice as many Units.

Despair

Mercenary players start with twice as many Bases.

Hope

Bases have -50% Health.

Humility

Player Recruitment is 1 Turn faster (minimum of 1 Turn).

Purity

Bases receive double the damage they would normally receive.

Temperance

+1 Turn Penalty when Mercenaries attack their own territory.

Diligence

Property damage is repaired twice as quickly.

Kindness

Rebel Perk Threshold is reduced by 20%.

Charity

Unit upkeep is reduced by 50%.

Patience

Number of Turns is increased by 25%.

What Does This Have To Do With Campaign?

Now, this is still in the dev phase, so it's subject to change, but the main idea for Tyrannis' new Campaign mode is to have a rogue-lite style of gameplay where the gameplay becomes increasingly-difficult as the player progresses through the gauntlet of 41 maps of varying sizes with randomized challenges through the inclusion of Modifiers (and possibly both factions and players).

As the gameplay progresses, there will be more Modifiers that will add to the difficulty, but there will also be purchasable Modifiers that the player can use to make their lives just a little easier.

Now, Modifiers won't be the only mechanic, but I'll save the whole "This-Might-Be-The-First-Grand-Strategy-Game-With-A-Pacifist-Run" mechanic for another day, so I can really go in-depth about how it turns out an armed revolution that overthrows a tyrannical dictatorship is one thing, but reconstruction is another beast entirely.

And a Hell of a lot easier if you don't burn down everything in your path.

Conclusion

This should do it for the Many Modifications Update. Campaign is coming along well, but work is picking up.

I'll probably cut it close to the deadline, but I think I can pull it off.

Anyways, see you in the next update!

-Chris

Web: https://cghone.com

Discord: https://discord.gg/B5TEdTkEzk

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLbVPvGDtZHfzrPhXkjhHOA