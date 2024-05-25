- Added German localization
- Added French localization
- Added Spanish localization
- Added Italian localization
- Added Polish localization
- Added Ukrainian localization
- Added Brazilian-Portuguese localization
- Added Chinese localization
- Added Korean localization
- Added Japanese localization
Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2 update for 25 May 2024
Update 1.12 - New localizations
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1573631
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1573632
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 1573633
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update