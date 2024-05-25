 Skip to content

Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2 update for 25 May 2024

Update 1.12 - New localizations

Share · View all patches · Build 14494335 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 17:32:05 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added German localization
  • Added French localization
  • Added Spanish localization
  • Added Italian localization
  • Added Polish localization
  • Added Ukrainian localization
  • Added Brazilian-Portuguese localization
  • Added Chinese localization
  • Added Korean localization
  • Added Japanese localization

