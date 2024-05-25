Patch 0.30 Public Release

🚀Exciting News!

We are thrilled to announce the public release of version 0.30, now out of beta! This version introduces a plethora of new features and content for you to explore.

Please note that while we’ve made significant progress, not all features and systems are complete. There are still many works in progress and new features to be added. However, we’ve completed all game-breaking features, including the new save system and multiplayer system.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to load game saves from v0.20 and older in this version due to the implementation of a new game save system. This change allows us to add new features and content more flexibly.

Stay updated with all the latest game developments, and share your questions, suggestions, and feedback on the [INCUR Survival Discord Server](discord.gg/95FYS2yVPe)

Detailed Patch Notes:

New Features Added:

New Multibiome Map: A 3k by 3k map featuring unique trees and foliage in each biome.

New Weather System: Experience dynamic weather changes that add realism to the game.

New Lighting System: Includes volumetric lights, improved ambient occlusion, and more.

New Water System: Dive into more realistic and interactive water bodies.

New Caves: Two new caves have been added, with more diverse caves and Points of Interest (POIs) in the works.

Headbobbing Elimination System 2.0: We’ve removed and smoothed out head bobbing in most player movements. Please note that head bobbing when riding mounts is still a work in progress, and this feature may sometimes introduce graphical artifacts.

New Animals: Encounter a variety of new animals, including giraffes, camels, bats, bears, deer, foxes, goats, gorillas, hyenas, leopards, lizards, penguins, rabbits, rats, scorpions, snails, snakes, spiders, wolves, and horses (new model with 6 skin types and improved animations).

38 New Fish Types: Discover a wide variety of fish species in the game’s water bodies.

New Fishing Rod with Fishing System: Enjoy a relaxing fishing experience.

Multiplayer System Update: We’ve implemented the Steamworks API, using Steam Peer-to-Peer Networking and Steam Lobby System.

New Building System: More expandable and fixes all of the old system issues. Uses the same build snap mechanic with a lot more snap points (experimental).

New Building Pieces: Triangle roof (wood, stone, iron), Small Wall (wood, stone, iron) (quarter the size of normal wall), Small roof (wood, stone, iron) (quarter the size of normal roof), Pillar (wood, stone, iron).

New Crafting Recipes: Craft guns and ammo using the workbench.

New Items: Plastic and Charcoal are now craftable items used in the crafting of guns and ammo.

New Admin Panel: Contains commands like give items, set time and weather, teleport player around the map and to other players, spawn any mob in the game to the player location, and more.

New Grass Clipping Removal System: We’ve implemented a highly performant system for removing grass clipping under build parts.

More Underwater Plants and Rocks: Explore a richer underwater environment.

New Setting to Hide Control Keys in the HUD: Customize your HUD for a cleaner look.

New Weather Auto Switch Biome-Based System: Experience weather changes based on the biome you’re in.

Remodeled Fences and Round Stairs Build Pieces: Enjoy a fresh look and feel for these build pieces.

Remodeled Scope’s Aim System: Improved performance and easier aiming at long distances.

New Hand Grenade: Craftable on the workbench.

Sleeping Mechanic Update: Sleeping now advances campfire and furnace crafting processes based on sleep hours.

New Wooden Boat: Craftable on the workbench and placable on water.

New Horse Saddle: Craftable on the workbench and equipable on the horse.

New Cupboard: A storage item like the storage box.

New Wooden Sign: Write anything on them to leave messages or directions.

New Skull Torch: A craftable standing torch that can be placed on any flat surface.

New Creative Player Mode: Includes flying state and animations, god mode, and other features like build items not consumed. The host player can switch any player game mode between creative and survival in the admin panel.

New Items Auto Sorting Button: For the inventory and chest storage.

Animals/Zombies AI Upgrade: Animals and zombies will now attack each other. Predators will attack and eat other animals, and zombies will attack all animals.

New Build Fix: Cannot pick up build if damaged, and will vanish if durability reaches zero.

New Spawn System: Choose spawn biome or spawn at any player-owned bed. No need to set spawn point anymore.

New Map UI: New tab in the player UI menu with the ability to zoom in and add manual interest points.

New Mini-Boss Encounter: The Ghoul.

New Cave Mob: The Skeleton.

New Iron Ore Node Model: More realistic and interactive.

New Teleport Command to POIs: Currently available for the Mountain Cave and Mineshaft in the admin panel.

New Map UI Shortcut: Pressing “M” now opens the map UI.

Donkeys Update: Donkeys can now equip a saddle with storage.

New Animal: The Crocodile, which will spawn in wasteland biome rivers.

New Buildable Item: The Feed Trough. Players can place food inside it, attracting nearby animals to eat when they are hungry.

New Taming Mechanic: Lions, Leopards, Bears, and Wolves are now tamable. When tamed, they will follow the player and provide protection when needed. Ensure they are well-fed to regenerate health!

New Food Meter for Animals: Well-fed animals will not despawn. Some animals will follow the player when hungry if the player is holding appropriate food, and they will also eat any food on the ground nearby.

Balancing & Tweaks:

Save System Update: Changes in the save system to accommodate the new map, mobs, items, etc. In this version, it will not load old versions saves.

Improved Animals’ Rotating Animations: More realistic and fluid movements.

Zombies World Spawn Update: Changed to disabled by default and can be re-enabled in the custom world settings. Zombies and monsters will always spawn in the caves.

Player Locomotion, Crouch, and Swimming Animations Update: Improved and added new female animations. Also improved the player rotate animations.

Ambient Sounds Update: Changed the day and night ambient sounds and added morning and dawn ambient sounds.

Mobs Spawn Settings and Stats Tweaks: More balanced and realistic.

Furnace & Campfire Cooking/Processing System Update: Fixed and improved for a better user experience.

Fish Food Values Rebalance: More realistic and balanced.

Tutorial Update: Changed the tutorial step of taming a donkey to taming a donkey or horse.

Admin Panel Update: Moved to the player inventory and added a setting option to enable it. It’ll only show for the host player when playing in multiplayer.

Sofa and Table Models Upgrade: Better visuals and aesthetics.

Player Female Character Locomotion Animations Update: Tweaked and fixed for a smoother experience.

Mountain Cave Update: Added iron ore nodes and enabled mob spawning within (snakes, spiders, bats, zombies, etc.).

Shark Spawning and Zombie Run Speeds Adjustment: More balanced gameplay.

Rendering of Rocks Optimization: Including iron and coal. Other performance improvements implemented.

Ambient Lighting Improvements: More immersive environment.

Mobs Loot Balance: Added a chance to get bones from several animals.

Player Fall Animation Improvement: More realistic falling motion.

Minor Improvements to Mobs AI: Smarter and more challenging encounters.

Rideable Animals Update:

Donkey: One-player ride, storage with saddle, medium speed.

Horse: One-player ride, high speed.

Camel: Two-player ride, medium speed.

Saddles now improve the handling control of the ride.

Zombie Spawn Update: Zombies now spawn in all biomes where possible.

Fixes & Improvements: