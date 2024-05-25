CONSORTIUM Remastered v1.0.1

Our deepest apologies to everyone who hit these issues! We are watching all feedback closely - kindly consider posting any issues you find in the Bugs and Issues forum either on Discord, or here on Steam.

FIXES:

-Fixed issue where players could get stuck on the bed, causing a non-progression.

-Fixed issues where the VT Civilian Defense scenarios could not be loaded/played at all, due to an issue we introduced just before 1.0.0 🙁

-Fixed timing issues around K15 coming to her office and the player arriving at the office that were pretty bad in the case where players just spoke to pawn 64.

-Fixed issue where the Chapter 6 save could erroneously occur inside the elevator in certain circumstances