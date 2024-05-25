 Skip to content

CONSORTIUM Remastered update for 25 May 2024

CONSORTIUM Remastered v1.0.1

25 May 2024

Our deepest apologies to everyone who hit these issues! We are watching all feedback closely - kindly consider posting any issues you find in the Bugs and Issues forum either on Discord, or here on Steam.

FIXES:

-Fixed issue where players could get stuck on the bed, causing a non-progression.
-Fixed issues where the VT Civilian Defense scenarios could not be loaded/played at all, due to an issue we introduced just before 1.0.0 🙁
-Fixed timing issues around K15 coming to her office and the player arriving at the office that were pretty bad in the case where players just spoke to pawn 64.
-Fixed issue where the Chapter 6 save could erroneously occur inside the elevator in certain circumstances

