Patch 0.3.4.2 - Polish all around the campaign

I did a couple of rounds of playing through the campaign, making notes, and fixing bugs and other details.
I've also been working on the new iteration of the game's website that sheds some light to the game's mechanics with shorter and longer clips of gameplay: https://gustofwindgame.com
Here's a list of fixes in this patch:
- Small additions to 3rd mission (stealable boat, another trader)
- Made some pipes on the walls on Mission 2 climbable
- Saves now handle dialogs better (loading the current state of conversation rather than starting it from the beginning)
- Interaction highlight improvements, especially with doors (still room for improvement with overlapping items though)
- Storing the current state of time bombs in save
- Map view improvements
- Small changes to missions after a couple of playthroughs
- Fixed weapons dropped by passing out/dying enemies falling through floor in the mine
- Solved some moments of bad optimization inside the ship in Mission 3 (getting inside, and walking in the officer quarters).
- Boat can be now rowed with a body on it (don't know why you would, but you can...)
- Holding the "ready to throw" button while falling to water caused a bug, which is now fixed (same thing with climbing and vaulting)
Changed files in this update