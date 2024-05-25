 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ScreenPlay update for 25 May 2024

Hotfix 28.8

Share · View all patches · Build 14494165 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 17:06:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a situation where localization led to blocking the ability to perform (thanks, Yudukiy).
  • Fixed cases where the game could crash during the tutorial briefing.
  • Fixed the position of the reel for screen aspect ratios other than 16:9 (thanks, sunspider).
  • Fixed cases of incorrect system locale detection (thanks, gunbus and Feep).
  • Fixed font artifacts in the Collection and on lead buttons (thanks, Azurah Star and MageArmour).
  • Returned missing description of card packs in the Store (thanks again, sunspider).

Changed files in this update

ScreenPlay Content Depot 1830701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link