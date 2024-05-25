Hotfix 28.8

Bugfixes
- Fixed a situation where localization led to blocking the ability to perform (thanks, Yudukiy).
- Fixed cases where the game could crash during the tutorial briefing.
- Fixed the position of the reel for screen aspect ratios other than 16:9 (thanks, sunspider).
- Fixed cases of incorrect system locale detection (thanks, gunbus and Feep).
- Fixed font artifacts in the Collection and on lead buttons (thanks, Azurah Star and MageArmour).
- Returned missing description of card packs in the Store (thanks again, sunspider).
