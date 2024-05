Share · View all patches · Build 14494161 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy

-----------------Bugs fixed-------------------

Level 1 NPC collider / Level 1 Rook boss (First boss) Colliders / Level 2 Ice Heart (Second Boss) Colliders / Level 3 Root (3rd Boss) log attack fixed

------------------ Things added -------------

Text fonts for dialogues

Chapter section: You will got the access to Chapter section if you defeated the game.

Note: if you defeated the game already and didn't get the access to Chapters section go and enter continue u will be watching the last cinematic. after you finish you will be able to play any chapter you want again.