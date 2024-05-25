 Skip to content

Escape from Andromeda update for 25 May 2024

Fixed Weapons Test Bug

Share · View all patches · Build 14494089 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 16:32:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug causing the weapons test in station hangars to not work.
Fixed a bug causing weapon projectiles to impact asteroid ores.

