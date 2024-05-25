Fixed a bug causing the weapons test in station hangars to not work.
Fixed a bug causing weapon projectiles to impact asteroid ores.
Escape from Andromeda update for 25 May 2024
Fixed Weapons Test Bug
Patchnotes via Steam Community
