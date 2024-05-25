Be Vigilant! UE5 update

Be Vigilant in UE5 is now live!

After months of hard work Be Vigilant! has been updated from UE4 4.25 to UE5 5.0.3

with of bug fixes and improvements

Here is a list of whats new:

Upgraded to UE5: Be Vigilant! has never looked better

More chats and story added

Emotes on the num+pad for fun communication

Currency re-balanced and store inventories expanded

New quests

XP book gives player experience

New sound effects added

More undead varieties

New maps in act 2 and 3

New areas in old maps

Plans for the next patch:

Upgrading to the latest version of UE5

An input re-map so players can choose control schemes

The remaining 5 maps

Upgrading came with some minor problems that we are working on. Some physics assets and textures may be incorrect. Stretching rag-dolls and grey grid material may show up. Things like this have started to be addressed but will need more testing to get all incorrect assets reconfigured.

There is an occasional disconnection from the server when traveling to a new level. Simply re-join the server to get back to playing. This problem is fickle and we are still trying to zero in on the issue.

There are secrets throughout the game for the ones that like to explore. We hope you and your friends enjoy our adventure!

Keep your score high and your deaths low. No one has made it through with zero deaths. Will you be the first!? Be Vigilant!