Minor polish fixes and updates

This patch fixes a number of minor UI issues including (but not limited to):
- Fixed issues with HP displaying incorrectly in char creation screen
- Fixed issues with extra pool points being given when switching characters in char creation
- Fixed description of Enchant Weapon which now reads that both melee and ranged weapons will benefit
- Fixed issue where you could switch characters with F1-F4 keys while quickspell menu was up
- Fixed issue where one click could register multiple times in some UI windows
- Fixed issue with heavy armor skill legend rank granting 25 more physical resistance than intended
- Fixed issue where heavy armor skill ranks reducing/eliminating recovery penalties also reduced/eliminated corresponding recovery bonuses
Changed files in this update