Monsters of Mican update for 25 May 2024

Minor polish fixes and updates

Build 14494023 · Last edited 25 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes a number of minor UI issues including (but not limited to):

  • Fixed issues with HP displaying incorrectly in char creation screen
  • Fixed issues with extra pool points being given when switching characters in char creation
  • Fixed description of Enchant Weapon which now reads that both melee and ranged weapons will benefit
  • Fixed issue where you could switch characters with F1-F4 keys while quickspell menu was up
  • Fixed issue where one click could register multiple times in some UI windows
  • Fixed issue with heavy armor skill legend rank granting 25 more physical resistance than intended
  • Fixed issue where heavy armor skill ranks reducing/eliminating recovery penalties also reduced/eliminated corresponding recovery bonuses

Changed files in this update

