Auro: A Monster-Bumping Adventure update for 25 May 2024

Auro version 3.7 - now with BETA MODE

25 May 2024

Hey all! Excited to bring you a new version of Auro which has some new spells, new monsters and a bunch of bug and balance tweaks.

Let us know what you think!

