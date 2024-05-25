 Skip to content

Banana update for 25 May 2024

Patch notes

Build 14493983 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 16:13:05 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added bot idling prevention

    • Now you need to click 1 (once) every 3 hours to get a drop (or once every 18 hours for the rare drop)

  • Added settings icon

    • Added option to change resolutions
    • Added option to fullscreen with the selected resolution
    • Added discord link icon

  • Updated shop icon & text

  • Datanana phase 1

Changed files in this update

Open link