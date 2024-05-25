-
Added bot idling prevention
- Now you need to click 1 (once) every 3 hours to get a drop (or once every 18 hours for the rare drop)
-
Added settings icon
- Added option to change resolutions
- Added option to fullscreen with the selected resolution
- Added discord link icon
-
Updated shop icon & text
-
Datanana phase 1
Banana update for 25 May 2024
Patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
