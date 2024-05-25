# Patch 0.90.34

## New Additions

Introducing a new option to customize the hotkey for free camera rotation (Middle Mouse Button).

Now you can set a specific button for the Wiring tool (Default: C).

Access the universal dismantle tool with ease using the newly assignable button (Default: Z).

Ability to to rebind the radial menu (Default: RMB) .

Additionally, you'll need to hold the radial menu button for 0.3 seconds for it to appear.

## Fixes and Improvements

Auto-save functionality no longer interferes with your module handling.

Maintain mirroring when placing modules with the Shift key held down.

When copying mirrored modules, you'll now receive the mirrored version.

Improved proofreading of Input settings for clarity.

Fixed room detection issues with the oxygen dispenser.

Removed debug contracts.

Fixed bug when you are unable to accept contracts when reputation was too good.

Increased the base speed of the rover and truck.

Increased the base battery capacity of the rover.

Changes to the research map: increased the cost of some research, added research that increases rover speed.

Added a chance for Urgent Contracts to appear.

Increased the average time given to complete Moon delivery contracts.

Increased the volume and profit from Moon delivery contracts.

Increased the upper limit of all contract volumes.

Increased global reputation growth from successfully completing contracts.

Decreased the growth rate of faction relationships.

Adjustments to colonists:

Decreased energy and food consumption of colonists.

Reduced the impact of discomfort on colonists.

Reduced the impact of the workplace on decreasing colonists' energy and food.

Adjusted LODs for Water Extractor and fuel factory

Added smart concrete for small solar panel building price

Less science would be generated from rover

Increased starting resources

small adjustments

added new urgent contracts

# Patch 0.90.35

Fixed a bug where the lunar contract delivery point was generated at a bullseye point

Since some features and exploration map have been touched up in the game we recommend you start a new game.

To avoid issues with newly added hotkeys, we recommend resetting the input settings page and then setting up hotkeys that feel comfortable for you.