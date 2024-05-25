# Patch 0.90.34
## New Additions
- Introducing a new option to customize the hotkey for free camera rotation (Middle Mouse Button).
- Now you can set a specific button for the Wiring tool (Default: C).
- Access the universal dismantle tool with ease using the newly assignable button (Default: Z).
- Ability to to rebind the radial menu (Default: RMB) .
- Additionally, you'll need to hold the radial menu button for 0.3 seconds for it to appear.
## Fixes and Improvements
- Auto-save functionality no longer interferes with your module handling.
- Maintain mirroring when placing modules with the Shift key held down.
- When copying mirrored modules, you'll now receive the mirrored version.
- Improved proofreading of Input settings for clarity.
- Fixed room detection issues with the oxygen dispenser.
- Removed debug contracts.
- Fixed bug when you are unable to accept contracts when reputation was too good.
## Balance updates
- Increased the base speed of the rover and truck.
- Increased the base battery capacity of the rover.
- Changes to the research map: increased the cost of some research, added research that increases rover speed.
- Added a chance for Urgent Contracts to appear.
- Increased the average time given to complete Moon delivery contracts.
- Increased the volume and profit from Moon delivery contracts.
- Increased the upper limit of all contract volumes.
- Increased global reputation growth from successfully completing contracts.
- Decreased the growth rate of faction relationships.
- Adjustments to colonists:
- Decreased energy and food consumption of colonists.
- Reduced the impact of discomfort on colonists.
- Reduced the impact of the workplace on decreasing colonists' energy and food.
- Adjusted LODs for Water Extractor and fuel factory
- Added smart concrete for small solar panel building price
- Less science would be generated from rover
- Increased starting resources
- small adjustments
- added new urgent contracts
# Patch 0.90.35
- Fixed a bug where the lunar contract delivery point was generated at a bullseye point
Since some features and exploration map have been touched up in the game we recommend you start a new game.
To avoid issues with newly added hotkeys, we recommend resetting the input settings page and then setting up hotkeys that feel comfortable for you.