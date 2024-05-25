Update, Version 20240525

English

############Content###############

[Genzou]When he is in your group, talking to his dog now has additional dialogs.

[Genzou]If you bring Genzou and talk to a certain Aztec Prince. In one of the dialog options, Genzou will now mention how alike they are while the Aztec Prince will dismiss that.

[Genzou]When you interact with any moonlight flowers in the world and Genzou is in your group, he will say something.

[Queensmouth]Added the flag of the United States in several buildings.

############DEBUG################

[Genzou]Fixed a bug that in a rare case you can still see Genzou in his tent even when he is in your group.

简体中文

##########Content#################

【愿藏】当愿藏在你的队伍里的时候，和他的狗狗说话现在有额外的对白。

【愿藏】当你带着愿藏和某个阿兹特克王子对话时，在其中一个兑换选项中，愿藏会说他们很像，而那个阿兹特克王子会否认这件事。

【愿藏】当愿藏在你的队伍中的时候，和世界上任何的月光花交互，愿藏都可能有额外的对白。

【王后镇】在多个建筑中加入了美国国旗装饰物。

############DEBUG################

【愿藏】修复了在一种情况下愿藏会在已经加入你的队伍后依然在他的帐篷里出现的BUG。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://pastelink.net/kxw092d3

https://controlc.com/12b01a5b