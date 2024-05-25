【Test Branch】Experience Optimization

Optimization: Add the function of copying attributes at the carriage station

Optimization: The scope of the pulpit is increased, and believers are changed to a calculation method similar to that of a dining table. Specific letters can be issued to residents within a limited range

Bug: The table setting "receiving residents outside the service range" does not take effect after loading the file.

Optimization: After the ice cellar inventory is full, sapphires can still be transported in to avoid extreme situations where items cannot be taken out of the ice cellar due to lack of sapphires.

Guidance prompt: When the military camp is short of food, a prompt icon will be displayed above the soldier's head.

Optimization: After an animal in the pasture is killed by a wolf, it will be classified as a cleaning task for the pasture instead of being classified as a hunter's task

Optimization: The race can be set, and it is forbidden to engage in professional jobs that you are not good at