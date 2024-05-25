 Skip to content

ASTROLANCER update for 25 May 2024

v1.1.1a (5/25/24)

Share · View all patches · Build 14493825 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 16:09:14 UTC

  • Fixed the Stage 3 boss's final attack having the Heartless Rampage gimmick on all difficulties. I apologize for not properly testing the normal difficulties after the Heartless Rampage update.
  • Reduced the damage of many of the Stage 1 boss's bullets.
  • The GRAVITY ball now begins closer to you before expanding outwards to make it easier to destroy nearby tiles.
  • The Final Stage pursuit theme now loops a little less awkwardly (but still awkwardly), in case you take a really long time to beat it.

