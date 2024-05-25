v1.1.1a (5/25/24)

- Fixed the Stage 3 boss's final attack having the Heartless Rampage gimmick on all difficulties. I apologize for not properly testing the normal difficulties after the Heartless Rampage update.
- Reduced the damage of many of the Stage 1 boss's bullets.
- The GRAVITY ball now begins closer to you before expanding outwards to make it easier to destroy nearby tiles.
- The Final Stage pursuit theme now loops a little less awkwardly (but still awkwardly), in case you take a really long time to beat it.
