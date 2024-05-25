 Skip to content

Animal Shake update for 25 May 2024

minor fix: ui visual improved

Share · View all patches · Build 14493805 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 15:19:35 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The visuals of the UI displayed in specific situations have been slightly improved.

ui hint 'collect them all!'

Changed files in this update

Depot 2869961
  • Loading history…
