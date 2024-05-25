v0.24.0 - New Map and Match Settings!

Hello everyone! This update replaces the old Mansion map with a brand new map with 2 planets. With this I have also completely reworked the gravity system for spherical worlds to allow for multiple gravitational forces on the player.

Some match settings have also been added, allowing you to control the time between present spawns as well as toggling friendly fire for Team Deathmatch. The present model has also been reworked to actually be a present and not a cube.

This update also contains a lot more changes such as bug fixes and balancing changes that I forgot about. Enjoy the update! ːsteamhappyː