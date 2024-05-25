Dragona: Fireborne is oficially launched!

Share · View all patches · Build 14493709 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 19:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Attention Dragonas!

The wait is finally over! We are thrilled to announce the official launch of Dragona: Fireborne, the ultimate fantasy gaming experience you've been eagerly anticipating! 🎉

Embark on a thrilling journey through the enchanted realms of Bartan, where epic battles, mystical creatures, and ancient treasures await. Whether you're a seasoned warrior or a novice explorer, Dragona: Fireborne promises an immersive gaming adventure like no other.

What Awaits You in Dragona: Fireborne?

2000s Graphics : Immerse yourself in nostalgic visuals that bring the world of Dragona to life.

: Immerse yourself in nostalgic visuals that bring the world of Dragona to life. Epic Quests : Embark on epic quests filled with challenges, mysteries, and legendary rewards.

: Embark on epic quests filled with challenges, mysteries, and legendary rewards. Dynamic Combat : Engage in thrilling real-time battles against formidable foes and prove your skills as a true champion.

: Engage in thrilling real-time battles against formidable foes and prove your skills as a true champion. Customization : Customize your character with unique abilities, weapons, and armor to suit your playstyle.

: Customize your character with unique abilities, weapons, and armor to suit your playstyle. Guild Battles : Join forces with friends and allies to conquer dungeons, defeat powerful bosses, and claim victory in intense guild battles.

: Join forces with friends and allies to conquer dungeons, defeat powerful bosses, and claim victory in intense guild battles. Constant Updates : Experience new adventures and content updates regularly, ensuring that the world of Dragona is always evolving.

: Experience new adventures and content updates regularly, ensuring that the world of Dragona is always evolving. Dragon Transformation: Awaken the power of the dragon within and experience a stunning metamorphosis.

Are You Ready to Unleash Your Inner Dragon? 🔥

Gather your courage, sharpen your blades, and prepare for the adventure of a lifetime in Dragona: Fireborne! The realms of magic and mystery await your exploration.

Download: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2668250/Dragona_Fireborne/

Website: https://dragona.online