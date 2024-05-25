First small Hotfix and Autoclicker allowed from now on!

We decided to have a look at our Global Rankings and it looks like most of you are using an Autoclicker.
This was expected and we are fine with it. So since multiple people complained about not being able to compete in the Global Rankings we decided to remove the Autoclicker ban! Everyone who was flagged as a Cheater because of an Autoclicker will now be allowed to participate in the Rankings again!
Other fixes:
- Fixed the Itemstore not scaling properly on bigger Screens.
