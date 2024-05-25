 Skip to content

MAJOR Escortina Life! update for 25 May 2024

Escortina Life! 2.0 Test Version

25 May 2024

Here it is, the test version for all fans to enjoy.

There are many bugs but its on purpose because this is only the test version.

