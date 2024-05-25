 Skip to content

锚点：封锁区 - Anchors:Blockade Zone update for 25 May 2024

5.25 update patch

25 May 2024

1.Enhanced gun shooting sensitivity;
2.Fixed the bug in Figure 4 where the statue could be repeatedly searched;
3.Added monster hit feedback, now they turn red when hit;
4.Added bottom shadows to agents, increasing the integration of characters with the scene;
5.Fixed the issue with the island plane mission not being doable;
6.Adjusted the probability and formula for gun trigger jamming, now durability above 50% won't trigger jamming;
7.Fixed the bug where after resetting the beginner's guide, there were still prompts to launch missiles;
8.Added some dog tags;
9.Reduced the health of the boss "Meat Mountain" in the park area.
Love Your Conscience Producer Teacher Qin

