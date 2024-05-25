5.25 update patch

1.Enhanced gun shooting sensitivity;

2.Fixed the bug in Figure 4 where the statue could be repeatedly searched;

3.Added monster hit feedback, now they turn red when hit;

4.Added bottom shadows to agents, increasing the integration of characters with the scene;

5.Fixed the issue with the island plane mission not being doable;

6.Adjusted the probability and formula for gun trigger jamming, now durability above 50% won't trigger jamming;

7.Fixed the bug where after resetting the beginner's guide, there were still prompts to launch missiles;

8.Added some dog tags;

9.Reduced the health of the boss "Meat Mountain" in the park area.

Love Your Conscience Producer Teacher Qin