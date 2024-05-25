 Skip to content

Night Raider update for 25 May 2024

【Version 1.36 Supplementary update】

25 May 2024

New computer APP: Shopping. Various special items can be purchased at BP. Newly added armor(Chest Rig) can be purchased here, and more items for sale will be added later.
New craft: Plate Carrier
Fixed a BUG where the store and sale page could open the warehouse
Fixed the blind box interface box misalignment issue

