v0.44-beta1

New Features:
- Game now works in all aspect ratios (will letterbox to 16:9)
- Camera renders under workshop sidebar
- Antialiasing in all scenes
Improvements:
- Change title to say "Original game by..."
- Version number and beta title image
- Use Beta icon
Bug Fixes:
- Fix #463: Mission Compelte dialog always says "Behind You"
- Fix #466: Clicking Back on puzzle selection does not bring you back to title
- Fix #467: Bug: UI for Your Chipwit persists over top of Splash Screen
- Fix #533: BUG: NULLREFERENCEEXCEPTION error when adjusting audio levels after backing out of Dr. Droog (level 1)
- Fix #535: Bug: Clicking hint instruction text activates the play button
- Fix #466: Clicking Back on puzzle selection does not bring you back to title.
- Fix #467: Bug: UI for Your Chipwit persists over top of Splash Screen
- Fix #535: Bug: Clicking hint instruction text activates the play button
- Fix #536: BUG: Deleting a second chip directly after deleting one before it does not delete the second chip and instead just deselects it
- Fix #542: BUG: Professor Chip fails to continue to dialogue with user on long level soak
- Fix #544: BUG: WITHOUT chips - Cannot depress Step button
Changed files in this update