ChipWits Beta update for 25 May 2024

v0.44-beta1

25 May 2024

New Features:

  • Game now works in all aspect ratios (will letterbox to 16:9)
  • Camera renders under workshop sidebar
  • Antialiasing in all scenes

Improvements:

  • Change title to say "Original game by..."
  • Version number and beta title image
  • Use Beta icon

Bug Fixes:

  • Fix #463: Mission Compelte dialog always says "Behind You"
  • Fix #466: Clicking Back on puzzle selection does not bring you back to title
  • Fix #467: Bug: UI for Your Chipwit persists over top of Splash Screen
  • Fix #533: BUG: NULLREFERENCEEXCEPTION error when adjusting audio levels after backing out of Dr. Droog (level 1)
  • Fix #535: Bug: Clicking hint instruction text activates the play button
  • Fix #533: BUG: NULLREFERENCEEXCEPTION error when adjusting audio levels after backing out of Dr. Droog (level 1)
  • Fix #467: Bug: UI for Your Chipwit persists over top of Splash Screen
  • Fix #542: BUG: Professor Chip fails to continue to dialogue with user on long level soak
  • Fix #536: BUG: Deleting a second chip directly after deleting one before it does not delete the second chip and instead just deselects it
  • Fix #542: BUG: Professor Chip fails to continue to dialogue with user on long level soak
  • Fix #544: BUG: WITHOUT chips - Cannot depress Step button

