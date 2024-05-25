 Skip to content

Burglar Inc update for 25 May 2024

Patch 0.1.0.03

25 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:
-We have fixed an issue where objects falling through.

Known issues:
-We removed languages which has font issues from supported languages. Still working on fixing them.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2798811
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 2798812
  • Loading history…
