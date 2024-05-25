 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FOREWARNED update for 25 May 2024

Hotfix (v1.09)

Share · View all patches · Build 14493573 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 14:39:04 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:
-Performed various networking optimizations
-Fixed items not being relocated after dying in the new tomb variation Key puzzle
-Fixed Point Spender achievement not counting when purchasing decor or cosmetics
-Fixed a missing floor collider in the new tomb variation
-Fixed a location where players could get stuck in the new tomb variation

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit FOREWARNED Content Depot 1562421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link