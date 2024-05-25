Fixes:
-Performed various networking optimizations
-Fixed items not being relocated after dying in the new tomb variation Key puzzle
-Fixed Point Spender achievement not counting when purchasing decor or cosmetics
-Fixed a missing floor collider in the new tomb variation
-Fixed a location where players could get stuck in the new tomb variation
FOREWARNED update for 25 May 2024
Hotfix (v1.09)
Fixes:
