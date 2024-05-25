UPDATE #3 | Cameras system overhaul, bug fixes and more...

Thank you all for your support with Supernormal. I decided to surprise you with an update that addresses the most frequently mentioned issues on Discord, namely:
- Overhauled the entire camera system for improved controller compatibility and ease of use.
- Resolved an issue where players could get stuck in the Voice Commands menu while on the computer.
- Fixed a bug causing the interact icon to appear when not looking at an interactable object.
- Implemented various minor bug fixes.
- Added a trailer for the upcoming game Supernatural at the end of the current game.
- Corrected non-functional social media links in the pause and main menu.
- Updated control schemes in the pause and main menus for clarity.
Changed files in this update