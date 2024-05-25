UPDATE #3 | Cameras system overhaul, bug fixes and more...

Thank you all for your support with Supernormal. I decided to surprise you with an update that addresses the most frequently mentioned issues on Discord, namely:

Overhauled the entire camera system for improved controller compatibility and ease of use.

Resolved an issue where players could get stuck in the Voice Commands menu while on the computer.

Fixed a bug causing the interact icon to appear when not looking at an interactable object.

Implemented various minor bug fixes.

Added a trailer for the upcoming game Supernatural at the end of the current game.

Corrected non-functional social media links in the pause and main menu.

Updated control schemes in the pause and main menus for clarity.

