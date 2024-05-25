 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ReUpRise update for 25 May 2024

Update 1.008

Share · View all patches · Build 14493543 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Solving the problem with the match3 field. And game performance with their work.
Localization updates.
Reindeer Reverse animation fix.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1901131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link