Patch 1.19

Bugfixes:
- Fixed missing tooltips for effects that weren't originally part of the skill
- Fixed a bug where using black hole on a group with undead who spawn corpses after dead could pull other units into the spawning corpses location
Gameplay Changes:
- Increased base scaling of Elemental Slashes from 50%PAB/50%MAB to 70%PAB/70%MAB. Both scaling will now deal elemental damage, which makes it stronger with potency stacking
- Shriekers skills will no longer be mapwide but instead they will have a range of 5 and affect a 3x3 area. Increased base BP-Damage from 3 to 5 and Stunning Scream will now also reduce BP of target
- Shriekers gain the Skill "Empathy" at level 10 which also applies 2 Stacks of Vulnerable to their targets with screams
- Removed the obsolete Skill "Bark Skin" from the Ancient Tree Spirit
- Added a custom difficulty option to let enemy grow stronger over time. You can set the start day of when they begin to increase their level and how many days need to pass each time for them to increase a level
- Slightly increased the strength of the following NPC-Allies: Gilbert and his soldiers, Divine Messenger and her bodyguard
- Changed the Divine Messenger AI to a more defensive template. She will now prefer to stick to safe areas instead of engaging enemies
Quality of Life:
- Tutorials can now also be closed with Esc
- The color of the Text and Damage Number for grazed hits are now in a lighter red
- Cycling through characters or customizing options will now loop back instead of stopping if you reach the end
