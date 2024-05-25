Collection version character complimentary!

To commemorate the official release of 《space industrial empire》
New and updated two new heroes in the collection version - Diao Chan and Xiao Qiao
[color=yellow]Diao Chan[/color]：4(S) 6(SS) 3(A) 5(SS) 4(S)
[color=yellow]Xiao Qiao[/color]：5(SS) 3(A) 4(S) 6(SS) 4(S)
In addition, you can also receive past collection gifts
A.Two commemorative characters from the past
B.Beginner lucky set
Activity participation approach：
[color=yellow]Path 1[/color]：Join the game QQ group 147928341 to participate in the activity
[color=yellow]Path 2[/color]：Send an email to xttliu@qq.com Can also participate
Changed files in this update