星际工业国 update for 25 May 2024

Collection version character complimentary!

25 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
To commemorate the official release of 《space industrial empire》

New and updated two new heroes in the collection version - Diao Chan and Xiao Qiao

[color=yellow]Diao Chan[/color]：4(S) 6(SS) 3(A) 5(SS) 4(S)
[color=yellow]Xiao Qiao[/color]：5(SS) 3(A) 4(S) 6(SS) 4(S)

In addition, you can also receive past collection gifts
A.Two commemorative characters from the past
B.Beginner lucky set

Activity participation approach：

[color=yellow]Path 1[/color]：Join the game QQ group 147928341 to participate in the activity
[color=yellow]Path 2[/color]：Send an email to xttliu@qq.com Can also participate

The author's new game《Multiverse Loot Hunter》！Already on the steam store！
Welcome to follow, add wish list now！

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2776450/_/

