Collection version character complimentary!

To commemorate the official release of 《space industrial empire》

New and updated two new heroes in the collection version - Diao Chan and Xiao Qiao

[color=yellow]Diao Chan[/color]：4(S) 6(SS) 3(A) 5(SS) 4(S)

[color=yellow]Xiao Qiao[/color]：5(SS) 3(A) 4(S) 6(SS) 4(S)

In addition, you can also receive past collection gifts

A.Two commemorative characters from the past

B.Beginner lucky set

Activity participation approach：

[color=yellow]Path 1[/color]：Join the game QQ group 147928341 to participate in the activity

[color=yellow]Path 2[/color]：Send an email to xttliu@qq.com Can also participate

The author's new game《Multiverse Loot Hunter》！Already on the steam store！

Welcome to follow, add wish list now！

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2776450/_/