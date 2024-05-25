HOTFIX 2.0.45

Share · View all patches · Build 14493380 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes Version 2.0.45

🛠 Player Settings Changes for Linux/Windows/SteamDeck Platforms

🏷 Major Changes:

Unreal Engine 5 Global Illumination (Lumen): Disabled for all players using Low/Medium graphic quality. This change aims to improve performance and compatibility on systems with more modest hardware.

🐧 Additional Instructions for Linux/SteamDeck Platforms:

If you still encounter issues running the game on a Linux/SteamDeck platform, you may need to manually edit the GameUserSettings.ini file before running the game again. Follow the steps below:

Go to the folder _~/.config/Epic/TRAUMA_ . Look for the file _GameUserSettings.ini_ inside the folder _Saved/Config/Linux_ . Change the lines to the following values:

[ScalabilityGroups]

sg.ResolutionQuality=100

sg.ViewDistanceQuality=0

sg.AntiAliasingQuality=0

sg.ShadowQuality=0

sg.GlobalIlluminationQuality=0

sg.ReflectionQuality=0

sg.PostProcessQuality=0

sg.TextureQuality=0

sg.EffectsQuality=0

sg.FoliageQuality=0

sg.ShadingQuality=0

📝 Important Notes:

These manual changes will only be necessary if the game does not launch correctly after the update.

The update will adjust these settings by default only for new players.

If you already have the game installed, you will need to make these changes manually or reinstall the game, removing the old settings to allow the game to create the new ones by default.

When removing the old settings, do so with the game running, even if it crashes. Only remove the files in the folder containing _GameUserSettings.ini_ . Do not remove the _SavedGames_ folder to avoid losing your saved progress.

Thank you for your understanding, and we hope these changes improve your gaming experience!