Update of May 24th

Dear Alvarians,

We are thrilled to announce the release of our latest update for Alvara, bringing a multitude of new features and improvements to enhance your gaming experience. Here is a detailed overview of the main changes:

World

Vendor Price Variation : You will now observe price fluctuations at vendors, adding a more realistic economic dimension to your adventure.

: You will now observe price fluctuations at vendors, adding a more realistic economic dimension to your adventure. Zhân's Book : An explanatory text will appear when you acquire your first Zhân's Book, encouraging you to delve into its reading to uncover all its secrets.

: An explanatory text will appear when you acquire your first Zhân's Book, encouraging you to delve into its reading to uncover all its secrets. Added Tutorial : To help new players familiarize themselves with the game's mechanics, we have integrated a comprehensive tutorial.

: To help new players familiarize themselves with the game's mechanics, we have integrated a comprehensive tutorial. New Cinematic for Old Bazzya : Discover a brand-new cinematic featuring Old Bazzya, enriching the story and immersion.

: Discover a brand-new cinematic featuring Old Bazzya, enriching the story and immersion. And Now, Expanded LORE: New writings and statues further enrich the history of Alvara, immersing players in an even richer and more captivating universe.

Combat

Blinking Icon in the Action Order Bar : Easily visualize the next turn of the selected target with a blinking icon.

New Specialty Attacks : Each character now has a new specialty attack from the start of the game, offering more strategies right away.

New Combat System : Attack Synergy: Combine attacks to trigger powerful, coordinated effects. Fatigue Management: Take your characters' fatigue into account to optimize your combat strategies.



Menu

Reorganization of Menu Pages : Enjoy more intuitive navigation thanks to a reorganization of the menu pages.

: Enjoy more intuitive navigation thanks to a reorganization of the menu pages. Redesigned Encyclopedia: A new design for the encyclopedia with more extensive and numerous texts, facilitating access to information and enriching your understanding of Alvara's world.

We hope these additions and improvements make your adventure even more exciting and immersive. Thank you for your continued support and valuable feedback. Get ready to rediscover Alvara in a new light!

See you soon in Alvara,

The Development Team