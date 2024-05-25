-Movement update: If you click on an interactable object, Caterina will go there and automatically interact with it.
-Endless game mode
-Satisfy Master quest
-Master chair sex animations
-clothes and hairs
-Three new 3some animation for the debt collectors
-bug fixes
-UI improvements
Brothel of Darkness update for 25 May 2024
Endless game mode update
