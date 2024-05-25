 Skip to content

Getaway Storm update for 25 May 2024

v1.1.7.3

25 May 2024

  • Fixed wrong player results displayed in the lobby
  • Fixed Audio Drive tracks not loading
  • Fixed police being less present when other players are wrecked or replay car is present
  • Fixed police driving too slow to other players
  • Fixed no HUD displayed when spectating

