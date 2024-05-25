 Skip to content

电竞教父 update for 25 May 2024

V1.0.11 update

Build 14493236 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 13:39:04 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the UI issue in "Step C" of Lan that occurred after rapid cancellation.
  • Fixed the error that occurred after trading players during the transfer period and conducting interviews.
  • Fixed the problem where player experience allocation was not saved in the archive.
  • Fixed the error in AI club growth.
  • The trading processing page can now display the number of players in each position.

