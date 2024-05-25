v1.0c - General Update

Bugs
- Fixed an issue with turtle docking when returning from the Sanctum that could cause a crash and other issues.
- Fixed a soft lock that could occur when using the tide switch of Tidal Reef A0.
- Fixed a pathing issue that could cause a soft lock starting from C2 on the Raging Volcano.
- Fixed an issue with the player being able to move during a late game cutscene which could cause a crash.
- "Obtainable item" effect disabled on all items besides Rune Stones, temporarily, due to a false positive bug.
- Fixed erroneous secret indicators in a handful of locations such as Tidal Reef C4 and Frozen Spire B4.
- Removed map from Lost Landing.
- Several collision and minor tile art errors have been fixed.
System
- Achievement Gemologist updated: Now requires 12 of each gem.
Gameplay
- Minor layout tweak for Star Tropic A0.
- Limited access to Raging Volcano E2 has been granted to avoid confusion about the island's "Idol" puzzle.
