Isles of Sea and Sky update for 25 May 2024

v1.0c - General Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14493222 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 14:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs

  • Fixed an issue with turtle docking when returning from the Sanctum that could cause a crash and other issues.
  • Fixed a soft lock that could occur when using the tide switch of Tidal Reef A0.
  • Fixed a pathing issue that could cause a soft lock starting from C2 on the Raging Volcano.
  • Fixed an issue with the player being able to move during a late game cutscene which could cause a crash.
  • "Obtainable item" effect disabled on all items besides Rune Stones, temporarily, due to a false positive bug.
  • Fixed erroneous secret indicators in a handful of locations such as Tidal Reef C4 and Frozen Spire B4.
  • Removed map from Lost Landing.
  • Several collision and minor tile art errors have been fixed.

System

  • Achievement Gemologist updated: Now requires 12 of each gem.

Gameplay

  • Minor layout tweak for Star Tropic A0.
  • Limited access to Raging Volcano E2 has been granted to avoid confusion about the island's "Idol" puzzle.

