UPDATE 0.7.5 | THE ART OF WAR

Hello everyone!

We are excited to present Update 0.7.5, featuring new functions, improvements, and fixes to enhance your gaming experience.

We also have important news about the future of Polygon.

Let's start with the changes in this update:

BATTLE PASS SEASON 4

Welcome to the new Battle Pass season - The Art of War.

This new season includes new weapon skins, wristwatches, VIP status, and Crowns.

Additionally, it introduces brand new cosmetic content for Polygon, including character skins, patches, and weapon charms.

This Battle Pass will be the most content-rich in the game's history.

Don't miss the chance to express your uniqueness on the battlefield!







AS "VAL"

The game has been updated with a new assault rifle - AS "VAL".

This perfect combination of high rate of fire, mobility, and stealth will make your enemies nervous whenever you appear.

With the "VAL," you can effectively and silently eliminate targets, instilling fear and panic among opponents.

NIGHT CRASH SITE

The Crash Site map has received a night version.

Prepare your flashlights!

STYLE

New cosmetic items, including character skins, patches and weapon charms have been added to the game.

Character skins affect only clothing and do not impact external equipment (helmet, plate carrier), allowing you to always identify your enemies by their appearance.

You can obtain new style items in the new Battle Pass season and purchase them through the in-game store.







CROWN PURCHASE DISCOUNT

For a limited time, you can get a discount of up to 35% on Crown purchases.

Don't miss the chance to get the new Battle Pass at a great discount!

OTHER CHANGES:

NEW

Added a new weapon module - "Angled Grip";

Added tactical reloading. Now, during incomplete reloading, the round in the chamber will be preserved, allowing you to make an additional shot (e.g., 30 -> 31);

IMPROVEMENTS

Optimized storm performance on the "Sandstorm" map;

Some shaders in the game have been optimized;

NOW FOR IMPORTANT NEWS:

Today, I want to share important news about the future of Polygon.

This announcement requires an honest conversation because big changes are coming, and I want to be transparent with you.

Reasons for the changes:

Hi, guys,

My name is Nick, and I am the main creator and lead developer of the game.

When I started developing Polygon, I was very inexperienced in game development, especially in first-person shooters.

But I had a dream: I always wanted to create a truly large-scale shooter.

However, I knew that first, we needed a stable foundation for the game, so I focused only on infantry battles.

But the dream never went away.

Update 0.7 finally gave the game the necessary foundation, and about a year ago, I began looking towards my initial goal.

To fully realize my goal, I needed certain tools, and the release of Unreal Engine 5 provided the necessary technologies for this.

Few people know that I am a big fan of Battlefield 3/4.

The existing "Metro" map proves this, as it is a partial copy of the original version.

Initially, Polygon was planned as an analog for Battlefield.

This was supposed to include large-scale maps with many players, military equipment, destructibility, and other elements characteristic of the Battlefield series.



So, I made a serious decision to start a new path, a new story.

For some time now, I have been developing something more global than the current Polygon.

I think we can call it Polygon 2 (PG2).

And yes, it will be a new game because I don't want to break the gaming experience of players in the current Polygon.

Of course, there are those who do not share my vision and may not want such colossal changes.

Therefore, the current Polygon will maintain its position of close-range infantry battles.

What will change?

Everything.

Classes will be added to the game: Assault, Support, Engineer, and Scout.

Each class will have its unique feature, significantly impacting gameplay.

This will also make the game more team-oriented.







Military equipment will appear in the game, from ATVs to tanks and combat helicopters.

You will be able to influence the game world with a destruction system: a building will collapse like a house of cards after C4 detonation, and fallen trees will serve as defense against the enemy.





We are creating completely new maps for PG2.

Current maps will NOT be transferred to PG2 because they simply do not fit the new requirements.

We could list all the changes for a long time, but we'll leave that for future announcements.

Unfortunately, at this time, the gameplay is in such a state that I cannot show it.

But I can demonstrate some of the changes that PG2 will receive.

We decided to start development by recreating one of the most popular maps.

We strive to achieve maximum accuracy, maintaining 95% of the original scales and the location of all objects.

The goal is to show the intention to move in a direction that will be familiar and understandable to every player.











I will reiterate that this is a super early version of development.

The map still lacks numerous objects, visual effects, and other elements.

Now let's talk a little about the style of PG2.

As you may have noticed, the graphics in PG2 will become more realistic, and at the same time, the game will receive a new feature - pixelation.

This will preserve the game's stylization while adding many missing details that we would like to see in the game.









PG2 will receive an arsenal update.

Numerous types of assault and sniper rifles, SMGs, and LMGs are in development.

















Such items as C4, claymores, smoke grenades, and other tactical tools will also be added.







We want to give you a completely new experience compared to the current version of the game.

Implementation timeframe:

At this moment, we don't have exact dates for completing all plans.

But this is definitely not a quick process.

We hope to move to the first public playtests by the end of the year.

Your patience and support during this period will be extremely important for us.

What will happen to the current Polygon?

We will [b]continue to release new content[/b], such as the current update, but we will have to divide our time between developing two games simultaneously.

Therefore, the interval between updates may increase.

But of course, the game will NOT lose support even after the full release of PG2.

We hear you!

Your opinion is very important to us.

We are open to your questions and suggestions.

Please leave your comments and share your thoughts in our Discord.

That's all the news we can share with you for now.

We will continue to keep you updated on the development of PG2.

Thank you all.

Join our Discord.

There you can get news about the game faster, receive quick assistance with any issues, and participate in various contests with in-game rewards.

You can also support us on Patreon and receive unique rewards, including an exclusive weapon skin, development leaks, and early access to game updates.



See you on the battlefield!

—The Polygon Team