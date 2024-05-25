 Skip to content

Burglar Inc update for 25 May 2024

Patch 0.1.0.01

Patch 0.1.0.01 · Build 14493156 · Last edited 25 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! First of all thank you for trying Burglar Inc. We have been working without having a break since launch. In version 0.1.0.01 of Burglar Inc. we fixed some bugs and implemented a invite friends button.

-Fixed an issue where you can't change your burglars clothing.
-Fixed an issue on Morgan's house entrance door.
-Imlemented a invite friends button which turns on steams friends overlay.
-Fixed an issue that in game settings button doesn't appear.
-Implemented mute function for microphones.

Known Issues:

-Some languages like Chinesse, Russian etc. has font issues and we are working on them.
-Sometimes when you enter game for the first time character falls under the ground.

