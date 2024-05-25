Open Mod 2024.2.24 [25-May-2024]

Fixes:

-fixed an issue where the 75 round drum mag or the 40 round mag on the AKM would not actually have 75 and 40 rounds in them but 30.

-fixed various visual issues in the Shooting Range including the gap in the walls where player could not get out of

-fixed an issue where the bullet mark decals would have an opaque square visible when a bright light would lit them.

Added/Changed:

-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around