Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 25 May 2024

Update v1.11.10

Update v1.11.10

Share · View all patches · Build 14492986 · Last edited 25 May 2024

  • Increased chance for encountering Veteran Dwarves
  • Added Veteran pity: After 50 straight re-rolls, a Veteran Dwarf is guaranteed
  • Fixed an issue when loading Daily Quests

