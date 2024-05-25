- Increased chance for encountering Veteran Dwarves
- Added Veteran pity: After 50 straight re-rolls, a Veteran Dwarf is guaranteed
- Fixed an issue when loading Daily Quests
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 25 May 2024
Update v1.11.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
